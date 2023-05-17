‘Feel The Fear & Do It Anyway’ Is Just Another Way Of Making Us Work Harder

A few months after my redundancy, a conversation with a wise friend shed new light. "Stepping out of your comfort zone is only healthy when you have the tools to do so," she said. Psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi christened this 'flow', a success strategy often used by sporting legends and political leaders. Flow state (sometimes referred to as being 'in the zone') occurs when you tackle challenges that you perceive to be just the right amount of 'stretch' for your skill set. In a flow state, you are deeply absorbed by your task and you might find that hours speed by without you noticing. You feel satisfied with your work and are your most productive. Flow is running a 5k race for the first time after completing Couch to 5k; 'feeling the fear and doing it anyway' is running a half-marathon with no training.