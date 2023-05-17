‘Feel The Fear & Do It Anyway’ Is Just Another Way Of Making Us Work Harder

When we step out of our comfort zone, just like animals in nature, we’re surviving a perceived threat. This stress response is designed to be fleeting, to help us when we’re under pressure, not to be a default way of living — or working. "Physiologically, these constant levels of stress put a strain on your body. You might feel overwhelmed or exhausted and inevitably your focus will wane. With time, it’s something that can run you down," says Nauka. This is not thriving, nor is it – as Instagram would have you believe – a prerequisite for growth. "By contrast, it’s only when we come back to safety that our nervous systems have the best capacity to explore our environment and we are able to grow," says Nauka. The message? Don’t feel bad if you’re not living your life on a knife-edge.