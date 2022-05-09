Salary Story: After Being Made Redundant I’m Ready To Bounce Back

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Age: 30
Location: London
Current industry and job title: Unemployed
Current salary: £0
Number of years employed since school or university: Eight (until very recently)
Starting salary: £18,000 in 2013
Biggest salary jump: £33,000 to £40,000 in 2019
Biggest salary drop: £36,500 to £0 in 2021
Biggest negotiation regret: This year was the first time I actually negotiated a salary and raised it from the starting point, which I had been proud of myself for doing but perhaps the reality was that I shouldn't have taken it. Not only did the job not work out but it did end up feeling quite a bit less month to month and I was commuting more than I’d originally expected – extra costs I hadn’t taken into account.
Best salary advice: Always enquire about salary in your interviews if it’s not on the job ad. You’re totally entitled to know.