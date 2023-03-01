We share stories of those who invested in their future selves with one pivotal purchase.
Meet Sophie Nancy of Planet Soph, a sustainable fashion brand that started in lockdown. She handmakes bright and bold clothing using deadstock fabric and ethically sourced wool, believing that fashion should be fun and sustainable.
It all started when she bought her first sewing machine and taught herself how to use it. Home from university and stuck indoors for much of 2020, she spent every waking moment sewing clothes, finally launching her Planet Soph webstore in the summer.
Planet Soph has since taken off, featured in magazines, worn by pop stars and stocked in boutiques around the world. "My clothes have been to crazy places," says Sophie.
To keep up with the demand, Sophie has invested in an overlocker, a knitting machine and her own studio, where she sketches, sews and dreams up her next collections in between fittings and the occasional fashion show for TikTok.
“Just don’t care what anyone else thinks. Block out everyone else’s opinions. Invest in yourself, even though it’s scary. Getting the sewing machine was just the beginning.” – Sophie
