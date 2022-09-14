The Best Beauty Products At Sephora, According To R29 Editors

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Sephora’s annual Beauty Pass sale is here, which means we're all set to save loads on our beauty supplies. While sales give us the chance to save when stocking up on old favourites, they're also a great excuse to add a few new beauty bits and pieces to our carts. If you’re like us, though, the sheer volume of options at places like Sephora can quickly overwhelm even the most well-versed beauty aficionados.
So to help you out, we’ve rounded up the favourite Sephora picks of our beauty-obsessed writers who have (quite literally) tried it all. From cult favourites that still hold up to the trending pieces that are actually worth the hype, we've selected 27 of the best beauty buys to shop at Sephora, according to R29 editors — just in time for this sale!
If you're not already familiar, this mega sale is extended annually to Beauty Pass holders (it takes two seconds to sign up if you're not already deep in it). White members get 15% off site-wide, while Black and Gold members who haven’t already taken advantage of the early access are entitled to a whopping 20% off sitewide, or 25% off with a minimum spend of $300. Happy Sephora shopping!