For some reason, primers are one of the most polarising beauty products out there. For every person who swears by their smoothing and oil-controlling powers, another considers the extra step to be totally pointless. But love 'em or hate 'em, brands are making the category harder to ignore thanks to tonnes of new launches that promise to do more than ever.
"Primers were typically used for makeup longevity, to fill in wrinkles, or smooth out skin, which is all amazing, but the next evolution is having good-for-your-skin ingredients as well," says Moani Lee, a celebrity makeup artist who works with Kacey Musgraves. But that's not all: The newest primers push the limits on how long makeup can last, brighten skin, and more.
We've rounded up all the latest primers and a few industry staples for your consideration, ahead.