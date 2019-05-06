Ikea's New Summer Collection Is An African Take On Scandi Design

This summer is set to be one of the hottest and steamiest we've seen in a while. We know that sounds sexy, but unless melting makeup and sweat stains is your thing, it really isn't. Scandi design has just about eclipsed mid-century modern as the design trend du jour. But Swedish home retailer Ikea knows better than to impose the cool aesthetic of cold-climate countries with such a summer on the horizon.
Ikea's summer 2019 collection calls on the design expertise of Design Indaba's roster of design innovators from 5 African countries. This collection pays tribute to a different understanding of cozy – one where the warmth is in the air and the steam rises from food served family-style.
Ikea's in-house designers worked with contemporary voices of Africa's design world to bring to you a collection of breezy graphic furniture pieces fit for outdoor dinner parties and all-day lounging in the shade, available only in stores.