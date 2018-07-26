What Refinery29 UK Wore To Work On The Hottest Day Of The Year

I don't know if you've noticed but there's a heatwave, guys (has anybody spoken about anything else for the last two months?). And it peaks today: officially the hottest day of the year, with temperatures reaching 36 degrees across the UK. But the warm weather brings some serious sartorial stresses. How do you dress when you need to get through a clammy commute, erratic office air con, and evening outdoor cocktails? Well, if you're anything like us you battle the heat with a mixture of breezy dresses, no bras and Birkenstocks.
This is what some of Team R29 wore to work today. Sweat: models' own.