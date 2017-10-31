Urban Outfitters is having a sale on their sofas, as if we needed another reason to want to go apartment shopping. From now through November 5, the company is offering $100 off any sofa.
This comes at the perfect time, because Urban Outfitters just expanded its home collection into nearly all 200 locations in North America. Many are online only, so if you're not in North America, worry not! Once you pick out the perfect sofa, you'll have even more options for pillows, throw blankets, and other cute items to accessorize it. Perhaps a feminist throw pillow or a chenille sweater throw blanket?
Urban Outfitters are known for their impeccably styled and super buyable home catalogs. Even their kitchen gadgets are adorable. Who knew a soft pretzel maker and a narwal tea diffuser could become essentials?
A quick browse through the sofa selection and you'll find everything from bohemian to mid-century modern to more traditional. They've mastered hipster chic while avoiding overly trendy. Plus they have a variety of sizes, so no matter if you're trying to find somewhere to sit in a larger living room or a smaller studio, you'll likely be able to find something to fit.
Some of their smaller sofas – think settee or loveseat –are starting as low as $299 after the discount. There's leather, velvet, linen, and tweed, making it easy to get a great sofa whether you're moving into a new place or are looking to upgrade. UO also has sleeper sofas, so now is a great time to pick one up for when you have out of town guests.
There's still about a week left which gives you enough time to browse, decide, and accessorize.
