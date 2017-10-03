22 Urban Outfitters Home Products That Will Definitely Sell Out

Urban Outfitters is known for a few things: Tongue-in-cheek slogan tees, teensy bodysuits, and an impeccably styled home catalog. We often find ourselves lusting after the lineup of homewares, with designs that perfectly toe the line between hipster chic and classy AF.
The latest addition to the site is no exception: The apartment section of the online retailer is flush with design-forward pieces that look polished, but never overly trendy. From artsy bath rugs to rainbow-colored champagne glasses, we round up the latest and greatest from the brand. Better act fast before they all get snapped up.