Urban Outfitters Has Huge News About Its Home Collection

If you begged your parents to buy you Urban Outfitters candles and throw pillows way back when — before it was even time to move into a dorm — you're not alone. (If you love UO's kitchen gadgets, like the adorable mini soft-pretzel maker, you're not alone either.)
You'll also like this news. This fall, the brand is expanding its home collection into all Urban Outfitters stores in North America. Yep, all close to 200 of them, including the one in your closest "hip" walkable shopping area. P.S. UO is also partnering with Lyft to offer dual discounts; read more here.
UO is putting more eggs into the home basket in more than one way. It's also expanding the home offerings in its eight home-flagship stores: San Francisco; Los Angeles; Dallas; Austin; New York City; Cambridge, MA; Toronto; and Montreal. This includes rolling out more larger furniture items, so you can lounge around on all of those soft, plushy couches before you even consider buying them. Not that we would advise this at all, nope.
Ahead, check out some highlights of what's in store this fall.