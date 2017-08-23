This article was originally published on August 23, 2016.
Urban Outfitters is a no-brainer for when we're in need of on-point and affordable fashion finds. But, the trendy clothing company also has up an impressive collection of creative gadgets for your kitchen too. And they're not just offering up any old neon whisks, brass-hammered spoons, or floral-designed plates, either.
UO has one of the quirkiest lineups of (small apartment-friendly) cooking tools that we've seen to date — including cat-shaped egg molds, mini soft pretzel makers, bicycle-shaped pizza cutters, and more. Oh, and did we mention that most all of these products retail for well under $30?
So aside from a stacked wardrobe, you might want to consider stopping by to up your hip food tool game. Scroll ahead to check out the 12 cutest and cheapest gadgets that we had no idea we needed — until now. Because, let's face it, what kitchen is complete without an adorable narwhal tea-infuser?