Urban Outfitters Is Already Serving Up The Best Looks For Fall

We wait all year for summer to come, but once it does, the idea of exchanging the dense heat and humidity for the scarves and flavored lattes of fall are all we can think about as we sweat away on the subway. Since we're just hitting August, you can't blame us for looking forward to a few months of denim, flannel, and all of the best cozy looks autumn has to offer. Silk tanks, we're not planning on leaving you behind any time soon, but with stores already serving up their new fall/winter '17 arrivals, we're going to start making some room for bottoms longer than a cut-off short.