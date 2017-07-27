In the midst of hard-hitting the color train this season, heading back to the ultimate basic can feel like a refreshing palette cleanser. There's something both clean and delicate about a bright white shoe, and it's a finishing touch that matches with practically everything in our closet.
Fashion's love affair with an untouched pair of powder white sneakers is well-known, but it's time to spotlight the array of ivory sandals, mules, and boots patiently sitting on the sidelines. The spring '17 runways gave us a variety to look at (and fawn over), from Attico's big-buckled pumps to Derek Lam's slouchy booties to Ellery's lucite-heel knee-highs. Bridal associations, be gone — the 16 options ahead are for traipsing around the city streets. These are made to get dirty.