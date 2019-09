The same way a high-slit skirt or an oversized top can reflect your mood — just think how you feel when leaving the house in an outfit you love, versus, say, in worn-out sweats — a bold hue or combination of tones has the ability to capture who you really are. And while it may seem totally out-there, it goes even deeper than that: “Color naturally reflects your personality and can relay a message,” says mystic and astrologer Angel Eyedealism. So whether you've purposely chosen a certain shade or your selection is completely subconscious, your clothes are actually saying a mouthful. And what exactly they're saying depends on your mood, your energy, or even your sign (just run with us on this one).