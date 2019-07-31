Rent The Runway Wants To Do For Your Home What It Did For Your Closet

Update, July 31, 2019: West Elm + Rent the Runway is live! You can now add rentals to your Unlimited slots just as you would any other item.
Original story follows: Fashion-loving fans of Rent The Runway know there's nothing better than the brand's Unlimited program, which allows users access to a revolving door of designer clothes and accessories. (If I may get personal for a moment, it's not just a membership program, it's a lifestyle. It's a movement. It's a sisterhood.) But what fun is having a top-shelf wardrobe if you don't have the backdrop to match? We imagine this was the thinking behind RTR's new partnership with West Elm, which will give access to a range of home textiles.
Beginning this summer, Unlimited subscribers will have access to 26 curated "bundles" of West Elm pillows, throws, shams, quilts, and coverlets that will work in bedrooms and living areas. These bundles will count as one of the four Unlimited slots, and like RTR clothing, can be kept for as long or as short a period as the user desires. Which means if you want to give your couch or bed a hot new look every season, now you can. The items will also be available as part of the less expensive Update plan, but cannot be rented piecemeal. (More info about the partnership is available here.)
While the company hasn't revealed whether this expansion into home will grow to include other brands and items, we're crossing our fingers that it will. The chance to rent, for example, from drool-inducing but prohibitively expensive stores like Design Within Reach and ABC Carpet & Home — places now relegated solely to our Pinterest boards — would be a true interior design dream. But if RTR does decide to dive deeper into the home accessories game, they already have stiff competition from brands like Feather and Kamarq. May the best brand (and, in turn, our homes) win!
