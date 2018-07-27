There's A Rent The Runway For Furniture — But Is It Worth It? We Did The Math

So while the furniture options might not be statement-making, and the prices not-so-cheap, there is something to be said for a future where you don’t trash your furniture on the street, or have to wait two months for a pick-up by the Salvation Army. The ideal clients of Feather might just be the type of people who have lifestyles that allow for, or demand the flexibility of, sublets or temporary housing situations, as well as the means to pay for convenience; the free drop-off, assembly, and $25 for pick-up is a pretty sweet deal. Or, if you’re feeling wishy-washy on a purchase, it could be a good way to “try out” a couch or a table for a few months, before fully committing, albeit at a slight cost. This writer in particular considered renting a bench and a bookshelf — only to realize that those items might be cheaper second-hand on Craigslist. If only I had a car.