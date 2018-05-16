This Company Wants To Be The Rent The Runway Of Furniture

The range is so personal to them, in fact, that they initially conceived of a launch that would take place inside their homes. “I was going to take out all my furniture and put in this furniture,” Formichetti says. When that proved impossible — they ended up making so many products that they wouldn’t have all fit — they instead imported books, toys, plants, and other artifacts from their homes to the KAMARQ showroom in SoHo. “We created this kind of very intimate space, but also surreal, because the furniture is fun and it’s very exciting and it’s all recycled, kind to the earth, and cheap,” explains Formichetti.