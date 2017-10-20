One of our biggest dilemmas in life is that our champagne tastes for cute home products are in direct conflict with our beer budgets. With every changing season, we get into a major redecorating high, only to find ourselves paring down our shopping carts dramatically due to insufficient funds. That's why we're constantly on the prowl for cheap home decor.
Knowing that there's a must be a way to refresh our homes on the cheap, we've decided to turn to the pros for help. We've challenged five interior designers to pick out their essentials for refreshing different rooms in a home — with $100 as the total budget for three products. Click through to see their picks, and be brace yourself for making some quality impulse purchases you won't regret.