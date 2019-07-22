"Repurpose and upcycle are two very common words in my vocabulary," says Havenly senior designer Lyndsi Lee. "Example: I recently outgrew the style of a sideboard in my kitchen. So I took a hammer, popped off the top and replaced it with some barn wood left over from a recent demo. Then I mixed paint colors that I had lying around from various projects and mixed them together until I had the perfect hue. Roughed it up with some sandpaper and viola! It is now my favorite piece in the house."