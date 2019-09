We've finally gotten the hang of sorting our recycling, stopped relying on plastic cups and straws , and always drink out of reusable water bottles . But there's so much more to be done to protect the planet, and an easy place to start is at home, where we have the most control. But where to begin? Making our homes as sustainable as possible feels daunting, especially when we're not in a position to pimp the place out with solar panels and double-glazed windows. But fear not — there are plenty of smaller ways to ensure we're doing the most we can for Mother Earth.