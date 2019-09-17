How did you two decide to start a business together and what is it like to run a business with your partner? Are there unique challenges there?

AC: Us working together happened organically and over time. At some point, it made a lot more sense to work together than to do things separately. Jason inherently knows the challenges I face and vice-versa. It feels good to know he understands on a deeper level. Our biggest challenge is creating space for ourselves together and individually outside of work.

