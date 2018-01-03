Who does what within the business? How do you share the load, do you have defined roles? Over time we’ve learned to share the workload pretty well. When we're on a shoot together we’ll tag in and out with the camera, which can be invaluable when it’s a long day with loads to think about and your brain is starting to tire. It’s also great to have one of us help position the model, make suggestions for the composition, tweak the lighting, and speak with the client while the other has the camera. We actually spend quite a bit of time sitting at the computer together for image selection and post-production. It’s always good when there’s a second opinion creatively and to be able to see things from both a male and female perspective, although it’s obviously tricky if we don’t agree! On the business and admin side of things, Morgane tends to deal with French-speaking clients and therefore has the joy of commuting on the Eurostar to Paris more often than Jonny, who’s usually left holding the fort at home.