What did they do with the set and set pieces from the show once it was over?

They knew the show was iconic so Warner Brothers had started to develop an archive. When I first started working there, they didn't save very much. When we did the first season of Friends and the second season, there had been a vintage art department there, and they started clearing out stuff and throwing away drawings of old movies and stuff, and we were always saying "Don't do that, don't do that!" They finally went, "Wait a minute, we should keep this stuff." So when Friends came down, everything on the sets was pretty much itemized. They kept it in inventory. Everything was put into storage.



The coffee house set — or a good portion of it — has been saved and built as part of the Warner Brothers tour. A few years back, Warner Brothers built probably the best Hollywood museum that there is in terms of the history of any studio. It's a spectacular place, and they've rebuilt the coffee house there. Even though they have to keep repairing and replacing the sofa, you can come through there and sit on the sofa and have your picture taken.