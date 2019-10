There was a sense that we wanted to keep it alive. So sometimes through product placement or through just getting some stuff, we would add things in. There was a little Bose music thing when that was big, so some things changed. The picture that hung over on camera right above the big dresser unit in Monica's apartment, that came and went. That Venetian lamp with Fortuny fabric was something that Greg [Grande, Friends set decorator] found in the prop house at Warner Brothers. Those lamps are actually very expensive — it’s a very fine Italian fabric designer from a long time ago and it's still in business. But he found that lamp and brought it in because we thought we need a lamp up here. We kept accumulating it in this eclectic manner.Again, in the coffee house, we just collected things and just filled the space and made it different. One of the things that was decided upon was rather than just having one picture on the wall all the time, we would always be evolving the artwork in there. There's a wonderful artist — I think his name is Burton Morris — who did a lot of the work. There were a number of artists who we featured over time. Greg would find things or know somebody or people would submit, and every so often, we’d decided it’s time to change out the pictures.