During the day, you’ll likely be preoccupied and busy with classes, socializing with friends, or traipsing around campus. So, at night, feelings of anxiety and loneliness can take over, says Dr. Madrid. That’s why it’s key to focus on “textiles, comfort, and lighting.” She suggests layering your bed with soft, comfy blankets, throws, and pillows, which can create a feeling of safety. Lighting, she adds, also matters because the onset of homesickness tends to occur in the late fall and winter (which is unfortunate timing, since it coincides with your first semester). Because of colder temperatures, shorter days, and less exposure to sunlight, incorporating lighting that mimics sunlight can make a big difference in your mood.