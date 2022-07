Consider incorporating a few pieces from back home, like your favorite pillow or a decorative item that feels meaningful to you. “For many [students], this is their first time away from home,” says Hillary Stamm, interior designer and founder of HMS Interiors . “Creating a space with [recognizable] touches always yields the necessary warmth and coziness of home that is so vital.” Try including accents that feel reminiscent of your home:Textures, artwork, plants, or even candles with scents that feel nostalgic are good ways to usher in that familiarity while still feeling like a fresh space. If you’re stuck, consider asking a parent or another family member to help you arrange your space to make it feel like home, says Jill Croka of Jill Croka Designs