Willa Ford On Working With Scott Disick, Changing Careers, & The Design Trends Hates

What's the weirdest design requests you’ve ever gotten from a client?

I'm in the service industry, so anybody in the service industry probably has great stories, but I try never to be like "that's ridiculous" or "that's an insane request." I remember there was like a 10 by 8 room, and I was asked to fit sleeping for 12 bunks in that space and the ceilings were only like seven feet. That one wasn't so much a weird request as much as it was the function wasn't actually something I could do in that space. I ended up giving them sleeping for nine people, and then if two bunked up in three of the beds, they would have 12. So, you know, you just find solutions to things. I will tell you, after that project, my team and I made so many bunk beds that we will probably never have bunk beds in our homes.