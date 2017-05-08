Look Inside Ellen DeGeneres' Living Room

Ellen DeGeneres has a colorful real estate portfolio: She just sold her Santa Barbara home for $45 million, and has even released a book called Home.
So it's no surprise that Architectural Digest would be interested in the living room DeGeneres shares with her wife, actress Portia de Rossi. Judging by the magazine's exclusive look, the space doesn't disappoint. It's quintessentially Ellen-and-Portia with its rustic feel, throws, art books, and pops of color. We'd host a book club there any day.
AD's video, below, takes a peek at the living rooms of seven other famous names: George Clooney, Jennifer Aniston, Will Ferrell, Rob Lowe, Kim Cattrall, Ellen Pompeo, and Diane Keaton.
What do we learn? George Clooney adores turquoise in his Mexican home, Diane Keaton loves herself some Spanish tile in Beverly Hills, and Jennifer Aniston's L.A. pad is all about neutral colors. But Ellen and Portia's warm space, with its wooden logs and unexpected purples, is by far our favorite. Check out the video below.
Advertisement