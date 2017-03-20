The 10,000-square-foot home was built in 1930 and sits on 17 sprawling acres overlooking the mountains and the Pacific Ocean. The vibe is very Tuscan villa, with an antique Italian column and a Roman-style pool on the grounds.
"The house is always surprising. It reveals itself to you in new ways every day," DeGeneres told Sotheby's. "It’s not overly manicured or tidy. It’s not overly precious or perfect. And it’s a home that manages to be both spacious and cozy at once."
The villa includes six bedrooms, nine fireplaces, and an 800-square-foot living room. Outside, there is a swimming pool, a sunken tennis court, classic fountains, and a guest house the size of a modest family home.
"The house truly feels like it was built out of the landscape, rather than plopped on a plot," said the comedian. "It feels ancient, like it’s been there forever. Like that hill was never without the house. This is a home that honors nature, and I love that."
DeGeneres — a real estate mogul herself — was intimately involved in the house's restoration. "If you think of your home as a canvas – regardless of its style of architecture – you can put anything on it," she said. "I tend to keep painting the painting until it’s so done, there’s nothing left to do. That’s when I sell the canvas and buy a new one."
What we'd really like to know, though, is why the place isn't already available for receptions large and small. Those shady olive trees hold so much romantic allure...
