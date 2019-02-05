Obviously, each member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is a cultural influencer in their own right, and together, they own a dizzying amount of beautiful real estate. In fact, it can be hard to keep track of the constant buying and selling of various suburban California homes the family engages in. And yet, mama Kris claims: "There’s zero rivalry when it comes to houses. We’re very fortunate to live in close proximity, and we all enjoy each other’s homes. I’m incredibly proud that the kids have discovered their own identities and passions.”