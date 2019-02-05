Here's a fun fact we learned from Architectural Digest's deep dive into the homes of Kris and Kylie Jenner, which dropped today: The house Kris "lives in" on Keeping Up With The Kardashians is not where she resides IRL. And somehow, her actual, never-before-seen home in Hidden Hills, CA, is even better than the one we know from TV — at least when it comes to furniture and decor.
As AD notes in its feature on Kris, she may sometimes play dumb on screen about things like the proper pronunciation 0f Le Corbusier, but in actuality, she has ultra-sophisticated taste and a collection that's basically a who's who of important 20th-century furniture designers, including Charlotte Perriand, Jean Prouvé, and Jean Royère. Who knew?
Kylie's home, meanwhile, boasts a selection of art to rival many small museums. On her walls are works by Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Damien Hirst, and Tracey Emin, to name a few heavy-hitters. She also, perhaps less surprisingly, owns a Fendi stroller and a Saint Laurent surfboard. And she has many closets (duh) plus a "glam room" that kind of looks like it's part of the set from Legally Blonde.
“Kylie feels a deep connection to Marilyn Monroe, so we placed a series of Warhol screen prints of Marilyn along the main stairway. In general, we selected artworks that felt appropriate for a young collector with feminine tastes. Everything reflects Kylie’s personality,” Kylie's interior designer, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, told AD. He adds, "The look is glamorous but totally inviting. Kylie loves to have people over, and there’s nothing so precious that you can’t stand, jump, or dance on it." (So, remember: If you ever find yourself inside Kylie Jenner's mansion, it's totally cool to stand and jump on her things. Good to know!)
Obviously, each member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is a cultural influencer in their own right, and together, they own a dizzying amount of beautiful real estate. In fact, it can be hard to keep track of the constant buying and selling of various suburban California homes the family engages in. And yet, mama Kris claims: "There’s zero rivalry when it comes to houses. We’re very fortunate to live in close proximity, and we all enjoy each other’s homes. I’m incredibly proud that the kids have discovered their own identities and passions.”
