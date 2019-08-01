It was only a matter of time before Scott Disick got his own television show, and this Sunday marks the premiere of Flip It Like Disick. Each episode follows Disick as he takes on high-end home flipping and remodeling projects for his celebrity friends. The reality TV star, who is best known for his long-running appearance on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, is helped by a smart yet hilarious team, which includes his best friend and business partner Benny Luciano, his assistant Lindsay Diamond, former pop singer-turned-interior designer Willa Ford, and contractor Miki Mor.
Though this may seem like the typical home makeover show, Flip It Like Disick has it's own unique edge. That's made clear in the below exclusive clip of the first episode.
In this Sunday's episode, Scott Disick is enlisted by celebrity DJ Steve Aoki to help remodel the too-large living space in his Las Vegas mansion. Yep, Aoki's biggest problem is that his home has too much sprawling space. "I need the Scott Disick touch to this room," Aoki pleads. This causes Disick to reflect on the challenge of creating a more-private crash pad for Aoki's artist friends that lives up to the rest of the musician's ultra-modern home.
So far, things seem as normal as one can expect from a show that follows celebrity friends transforming a mansion, but then things take a more daring turn. In addition to the remodel, Disick is faced with another, much more unexpected challenge from Aoki. In the clip, Disick makes the mistake of mentioning that he's seen videos of the DJ and his friends jumping off the roof of his house into his pool. That's, of course, when Aoki says, smiling, "You know we're going to have to do that? We're doing that today."
Watch the clip below.
Flip It Like Disick premieres on August 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, immediately followed by Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian only on E!.
