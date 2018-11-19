Just when you thought you had seen the most beautiful group of crazy rich people duke it out on screen, Steve Aoki has dropped a video that takes the drama — and hilarity — up a notch. The Grammy-nominated DJ and producer released his music video for “Waste It On Me," his newest collaboration with superstars BTS and the Korean group’s first full English-language track.
The Joe Hahn-directed video stars Ken Jeong of Crazy Rich Asians and The Hangover, who plays a waiter at a nightclub pining for actress and model Devon Aoki (Steve Aoki’s sister). With the backing of his fellow Crazy Rich Asians co-star Jimmy O. Yang, Jeong goes head-to-head in a sing-off with Devon Aoki’s date, 13 Reasons Why’s Ross Butler, while Steve Aoki DJs.
Though none of the seven members of BTS make an appearance, the visual boasts more than enough talent as they make cameos doing karaoke to the catchy dance track. The star-studded group of lip syncers includes Jamie Chung, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Vincent Rodriguez III, Westworld's Leonardo Nam, Tiffany Ma, Jessica Lu, Ben Baller, Jared Eng, and Jinny Chung.
With this diverse cast, Aoki hoped to further Asian representation. “We hope to show other Asians they are also apart of the global commercial musical landscape,” Aoki said in a press release. “I feel so deeply about the Asian footprint in music culture that I wanted the music video to have an entirely Asian cast and director.”
"Waste It On Me" comes off of Aoki’s newest album, Neon Future III, and debuted at No. 89 on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s his third collaboration with BTS, following “The Truth Untold” from the group’s Love Yourself: Tear album and Aoki’s remix of BTS' "MIC Drop" featuring Desiigner.
