Kanye West Wants His Dream House To Have A Waterfall Entrance

While West's big plans for the land are ever-evolving, he does have a pretty clear vision of what the main residence will look like. In fact, he has a 3-D rendering of his dream home and it depicts a big ring-shaped building with a circle cut into the center roof that would have a clear view of the sky. Around the ring, there would be pod-like rooms , the closet, and cinema being the two biggest ones. The main entrance, of course, would be hidden behind a waterfall. You can't help but compare it to Syndrome's mega-complex in The Incredibles. In fact, this dream house looks like the ever-stylish lairs of all the pop culture villains we end up relating to when we're older.