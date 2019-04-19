Mandy's Answer: Start by making sure all of your given counter space is clear! Sometimes I have to tell my clients to be realistic with the amount of space they have versus the amount of stuff they have. Do you really need an entire drawer of specialty gadgets like avocado slicers and citrus spiralizers? If you have plenty of space, go for it! If you don’t, bring it down to your kitchen essentials so there’s more room to store bulkier items that would otherwise have to sit out on your countertop. Do you have a pullout cutting board built into your base cabinetry? Pull it out and you’ve immediately gained space for another large mixing bowl!