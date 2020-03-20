The prospect of redesigning a home often implies a larger-than-life remodel — you know, the pricey, over-the-top kind documented by network TV giants that isn't necessarily realistic.



But consider this your home decor reality check: Interior design doesn’t have to be so extra. Forget the designer showrooms and constant pressure to adhere to new trends; sometimes it’s not about how much stuff you have, or how “Instagram-worthy” each piece is, but rather, seeking out that one item that can really redefine a space (that’s right — a single item, not 15). You don’t need a massive budget or an abundance of square footage; all you need is an intimate understanding of your own home, your individual taste, and your design priorities.