The prospect of redesigning a home often implies a larger-than-life remodel — you know, the pricey, over-the-top kind documented by network TV giants that isn't necessarily realistic.
But consider this your home decor reality check: Interior design doesn’t have to be so extra. Forget the designer showrooms and constant pressure to adhere to new trends; sometimes it’s not about how much stuff you have, or how “Instagram-worthy” each piece is, but rather, seeking out that one item that can really redefine a space (that’s right — a single item, not 15). You don’t need a massive budget or an abundance of square footage; all you need is an intimate understanding of your own home, your individual taste, and your design priorities.
That's why we tapped four interior design experts, in partnership with Value City Furniture, to hear about the items that transformed each of their homes. Ahead, discover the power of introducing a single item into your space.