If you're a city dweller and you have an outdoor space — no matter how oddly shaped or diminutive — you're probably well aware that you're lucky. (Like, really, really lucky.) But that doesn't make it any easier to figure out how to stylishly optimize these spaces. There's a lot of good advice out there, but sometimes, you just need a little inspiration. To that end, we're looking to Jennifer Sagum, VP of Global Advertising & Media at Marc Jacobs, and her sunny Williamsburg balcony to show us all how it's done.
“It’s right outside the master bedroom with great views of the river. I opted for four or five smaller pillows instead of two or three," explains interior designer Jennifer Chused of Chused & Co., who worked with Segum on the home. "[The idea was] to have the flexibility to move around depending on where you have people." Both the seat cushion and the pillows, which are printed with modernist architect and designer Josef Frank's "Citrus Garden" motif, are waterproof, which means no rushing out to haul them in every time it sprinkles.
The pièce de résistance, however, is a hanging macrame chair positioned in the corner. There's nothing like an outdoor swing to provide the foundation for a well-loved deck, yard, or porch, and this one looks right at home against the brick backdrop of Brooklyn. "We have a ton of family picnics with the kids," says Sagum of the space. But look closer if you haven't yet spotted the best part: a hand-shaped hook from which the swing dangles. Sagum tells us she found it at Michele Varian in Soho, and while they don't have one in stock anymore, we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for something similar.
While this space looks pretty perfect to us — anyone else ready to go out and buy yellow-accented throw pillows and a macrame chair? — Sagum says that, in her opinion, it's still missing something. "One of my next projects is to put some plants out there for summertime," she shares. Actually, we're pretty sure we can help with that.
