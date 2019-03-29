The pièce de résistance, however, is a hanging macrame chair positioned in the corner. There's nothing like an outdoor swing to provide the foundation for a well-loved deck, yard, or porch, and this one looks right at home against the brick backdrop of Brooklyn. "We have a ton of family picnics with the kids," says Sagum of the space. But look closer if you haven't yet spotted the best part: a hand-shaped hook from which the swing dangles. Sagum tells us she found it at Michele Varian in Soho, and while they don't have one in stock anymore, we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for something similar.