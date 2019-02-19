Ikea Is Leaning Into This Unstoppable Trend With Its Latest Collection

As is fairly common for the brightest and warmest season of the year, Ikea's new 2019 summer home collection has several pieces that feature floral prints. However, the home good store is actually taking flower power a bit more literally with its new releases this summer. Playing off millennials' well-established love for plants, Ikea has included several items in its 2019 summer collection that are fit for every type of plant lady.
Ikea's 2019 line, which is in stores and online beginning today, includes eight different planters, each with a unique design and versatility. It also contains other plant-related accessories like watering cans in two different sizes and saucers that can be paired with the planters.
While the watering cans will certainly help you keep your the plants alive, you don't have to have a green thumb to enjoy the current plant trend. The retail chain is also introducing a slew of fake plants. From greenery like eucalyptus to flowers in full bloom, the collection has all sorts of plants you absolutely cannot kill. And, since the faux plants are already available, you can go ahead and make it feel like summer inside your home.
