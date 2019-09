Love Succulents But Lack A Green Thumb? Try These Trendy Home Accessories

We, along with the rest of the millennial population, are succulent-obsessed . The trendy plants are an affordable luxury that wield tiny powers. Namely, the power to make us and our small spaces feel more sophisticated. The only downside? They're alive... And contrary to popular belief, not impossible to kill. Watching one of these tender plants waste away is a scarring experience that can leave even the most determined apartment gardeners feeling defeated (RIP, tragically overwatered desk succulent ).