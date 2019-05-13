Inside Bachelorette Hannah Brown’s History As An Interior Designer

View this post on Instagram

Shoutout to my work fam! I'm an interior designer at @gracefullydonedesigns and these are my people. Thankful that even though I left the day before Miss Alabama USA, and casually mentioned I entered "a pageant" for the weekend--these ladies lifted me up, and celebrated the Lord's vision for this season in my life---even though we all were a bit surprised 😉 My job is awesome, and we all love being able to make people's dreams for their home a reality. Come see us, if you are in ttown! Oh and that last picture is a proof of the billboard we have--I mean how sweet?! So so thankful!!