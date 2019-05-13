Inside Bachelorette Hannah Brown’s History As An Interior Designer

Tonight, we'll see Hannah Brown head back to the Bachelor mansion to find a mate during season 15 of ABC's The Bachelorette. By the end of the season, Brown will have spent plenty of time among the Spanish-style revival architecture and interior of Villa De La Vina, but her own design aesthetic is much different.
Before ever stepping foot inside the Bachelor Mansion, Hannah Brown worked for an interior design studio in Newport, Alabama called Gracefully Done for two years. According to the studio's official website, it "specializes in creating elegant living spaces, while maintaining a functional and comfortable home." Gracefully Done plays with several different aesthetics including, "Cozy Farmhouse," "French Country Charm," and "Rustic Elegance." Brown, too, as an interior designer with the studio seems to enjoy working within those styles.
View this post on Instagram
Shoutout to my work fam! I'm an interior designer at @gracefullydonedesigns and these are my people. Thankful that even though I left the day before Miss Alabama USA, and casually mentioned I entered "a pageant" for the weekend--these ladies lifted me up, and celebrated the Lord's vision for this season in my life---even though we all were a bit surprised 😉 My job is awesome, and we all love being able to make people's dreams for their home a reality. Come see us, if you are in ttown! Oh and that last picture is a proof of the billboard we have--I mean how sweet?! So so thankful!!
Back in 2017, right before being crowned Miss Alabama, Hannah B. shared a carousel of interior photos featuring rustic elements like jute rugs, distressed wood, and even a pair of antlers hanging on the wall. Accompanying the photo, the future Bachelorette star wrote, "My job a couple of weeks ago was to make a house a home — with the addition of new accessories and a new perspective on the client's current items."
Though Brown clearly likes that shabby-chic look Gracefully Done seems to be known for, she's also worked within a more modern aesthetic. Her bio on the design studio's website reads, "
As a designer, Hannah brings new, fresh ideas to the team." This can be seen in another of her design projects, completed in December 2017, which the studio categorized as being done in a "Contemporary Style."
In this design, Hannah mixed together blush pink and gold, as well as metallics and white wood. The end result is a romantic and eclectic vibe that offers luxury and comfort. This room seems to embody the warmth that made so many Bachelor viewers fall in love with Hannah B. last season.
