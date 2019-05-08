When Hannah Brown was introduced on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, her official job was listed as "Miss Alabama USA 2018." Brown had been competing in pageants since she was 15 after she found out about their scholarship opportunities. That's not what she does full time, though.
When she went on The Bachelor, Brown was fresh out of college. She had graduated from the University of Alabama with a BA in Communication Studies in 2017. Essentially, she only had a year of fumbling around the "real world" before entering the Bachelor world.
According to her LinkedIn, Brown worked as an interior decorator at the Northport, AL store called Gracefully Done for two years. Surprising no one, the company's motto is "Creating Southern Elegance." Southern elegance — gracefully done — is manifested in the store's back-log of projects, organized by styles like "French Country Charm" and "Rustic Elegance."
In her Miss Alabama reel, Brown called interior decorating her passion and purpose. She even has a bio on Gracefully Done's website: "Hannah's focus as a designer is to ensure she encompasses her clients' vision of their space into an awe-inspiring reality." Ever the bubbly presence, Brown also "enjoys seeing familiar faces and meeting new friends who shop in our store."
As a recent grad, Brown's definitely still at the age where college extracurriculars are listed as job experience on a resume. She was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority, the Vice President of the Alabama Lambda Pi Eta Communication Studies Honor Society, and a member of the Public Relations Student Society of America, as well as being a student mentor at elementary schools.
If her Instagram is any proof, then being a fan of Alabama's Crimson Tide football team is also a full-time job. Roll tide.
