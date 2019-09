The Bachelor Mansion — Like You’ve Never Seen It Before

Have you ever wondered what the inside of The Bachelor mansion looks like? After all, you don't get to see too much of it on the show, what with all the teary close-ups of contestants' faces. Wonder no more: Trulia gave us an in-depth look at the six-bedroom, nine-bath, 7,590-square-foot estate, which sits atop 9.3 acres of land in sunny Agoura Hills, CA. Built in 2005, it has been used in 11 seasons of the show and housed 290 contestants — a veritable museum of fake eyelashes, mascara tears, and spilled Champagne.