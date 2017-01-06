The Bachelor Mansion — Like You’ve Never Seen It Before

Have you ever wondered what the inside of The Bachelor mansion looks like? After all, you don't get to see too much of it on the show, what with all the teary close-ups of contestants' faces. Wonder no more: Trulia gave us an in-depth look at the six-bedroom, nine-bath, 7,590-square-foot estate, which sits atop 9.3 acres of land in sunny Agoura Hills, CA. Built in 2005, it has been used in 11 seasons of the show and housed 290 contestants — a veritable museum of fake eyelashes, mascara tears, and spilled Champagne.
As 30 single ladies arrived at the villa on January 2 for season 21, in hopes of getting a red rose from heartbroken, but ready-to-go sales exec Nick Viall, Trulia decided to run some stats on the show. We learned that the mansion's size breaks down to 253 square feet per contestant — better than our college dorm rooms, but not exactly the height of luxury. No wonder they have no space to get ready.
We also learned that the price of the house is equivalent to that of 125,424 dozens of long-stem red roses (assuming a dozen roses costs $59). The more you know. Click ahead to see photos of where all the action happens.