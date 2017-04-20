This Dancer Is Turning The Ballerina Stereotype On Its Head

Take a second to conjure up an image of the typical ballerina; you likely won't visualize Brazilian-born Ingrid Silva. But Silva, who is who is currently in her fifth season at the Dance Theatre of Harlem, deserves our attention. As you see in this powerful video we created with MUSCLE MILK®, she proudly sports an afro and muscles, not to mention some serious talent. So it comes as no surprise that this ballerina is passionate about the power of showing all types of people on stage. As Silva says, “It's my differences that make me a stronger dancer.” And the truth is, your differences can make you a stronger anything.
