Easy Pantry Meals - Staple Foods, Essential Ingredients

Faux Thai Serves 2



Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes



Ingredients

1/4 lb long pasta such as spaghetti, angel hair, or linguini

3 tbsp soy sauce

2 1/2 tbsp creamy or smooth peanut butter

1 1/2 tbsp honey or maple syrup

1 tbsp fish sauce (optional)

1 tsp hot sauce (optional)

Salt

Pepper

5 or 6 scallions, chopped

1 tbsp olive oil

1 egg

1/2 lb cleaned shrimp, frozen or fresh

Small handful of chopped peanuts

1/2 lime



Instructions

1. Bring a big pot of salted water to a boil and cook pasta, 4 to 5 minutes. Reserve 1/2 cup of pasta water. Drain pasta and set aside.



2. In a bowl, whisk together soy sauce, peanut butter, honey, and fish and/or hot sauce, if desired, until well combined. Season with salt and pepper.



3. In a large pan (any kind is fine as long as you have room to toss everything) over medium heat, cook three-quarters of your scallions in a drizzle of olive oil until they start to soften, 2 to 3 minutes.



4. Add egg and scramble it with the scallions, 1 to 2 minutes. Add pasta, shrimp (no need to defrost these if you use frozen ones), and the bowl of sauce. Toss to combine. Add pasta water a spoonful at a time until the dish is saucy. Raise the heat to medium-high and bring to a simmer. Simmer until shrimp are cooked and everything is coated in sauce, 3 to 4 minutes.



5. Top with remaining scallions, a sprinkling of chopped peanuts, and a wedge of lime for squeezing.



