“We also heard that young girls are way more mature than you and I were when we got our periods. They don't want to be spoken down to. They don’t want to have code names for their vaginas. That inspired us to rethink how we could approach this important inflection point in our lives where you start to become aware of your body and its changes. What could we provide? Yes, it’s product. Yes, it’s content. But I think the most exciting thing was seeing the conversation that started to happen between daughters and their moms or dads or aunts or cousins, whomever. We want to equip young women with the information first, because we often approach these milestones or inflection points without the information first, and we find ourselves in reactive positions. So many first-period stories are so similar, and that doesn’t actually change as you get older. That feeling of vulnerability is the same.”