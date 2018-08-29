And this is different.

DW: "I’ve always said that I hope that this is the start of more things to come. I don't want this bra to be the be all and end all. Like, that’s great, we did an innovation for women. Let’s celebrate it, and then let’s get back to what we normally do. I want this to spark a fire not only within Reebook but also within the industry to really start to drive innovation through women’s products. There’s a huge need for it. Going back to the statistics and all the struggles that women have to live a fit life, there’s so much potential there and so much room to do new things. As long as the demand is there, I think as an industry we need to wake up and start to think about ways to create products for her."