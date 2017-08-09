To understand how complex women’s relationships with their breasts are, we first have to see just how much pressure society is putting on boobs. "The Breast Issue" begins with our three heroines, Kat Edison (Aisha Dee), Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy), and Jane Sloane (Katie Stevens), at a Breasts Are Not A Crime protest, where a group of women plan to ditch their shirts and go topless in Central Park. Although Jane is highly skeptical of the demonstration and keeps her shirt on, Kat reminds her friend seven women began the fight in 1986 to make toplessness legal for women. The group won that battle in 1992, when New York finally decided women could be topless anywhere men could be sans-shirt. Still, 25 years later, someone like Jane still doesn’t feel comfortable with the world seeing her nipples and compares the supposed faux pas to wearing yoga pants on a date. That’s because the world at large hasn’t made any major steps to stop sexualizing and shaming women’s chests in a way men have never, and never should, experience. Imagine how free Jane would feel if things had changed in the nearly three decades since women were legally allowed to doff their tops in Central Park.