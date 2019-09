And the trio's friendship when it comes to Kat’s heartbreak is so important. If Bold Type actually plans to have the kind of staying power Sex And The City still possesses — a 15-minute "Are You A Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, or Miranda?" conversation broke out in the R29 offices just this week, a full 13 years after the 2004 finale — it’s going to have to focus on the relationships of these three young women. The best moments of SATC were the times its quartet of women came together to demonstrate the astounding strength of female friendship. Take Miranda’s mom’s heartbreaking funeral or the entire girls’ trip in Sex And The City: The Movie, which only occurs because Carrie was abandoned at the altar. All of the show's wild sex stories were an important, ground-breaking addition to the HBO comedy, but SATC’s real success was proving just how valuable and complex female friendships can be. The Bold Type is well on its way to picking up that mantle. Just consider the "Pilot" blowup over Sutton's secret relationship with Richard, which was made all the more difficult by Kat's heightened anxiety over Adena being detained in her conservative home country. Instead of holding onto their anger, the women let go of their bad blood to hold hands and scream on the (impossibly clean) subway platform. That's how real friendship works.