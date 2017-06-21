At the beginning of the the Cosmopolitan-inspired series, our trio of leads is assembled at a meeting to go over the latest issue of Scarlet. It’s filled with rich old white men in suits, along with the leading figures of the publication. When an editor explains that an upcoming article about a Muslim lesbian photographer is being pulled, Kat doesn’t stay silent. She speaks out loudly in the cavernous room, asking why the artist decided to rescind her offer to let Scarlet publish her photos. All the rich old white man heads turn towards Kat disapprovingly, as do her superiors. Instead of shutting up, she shrugs and continues, "I think this story is worth fighting for. It’s click gold for us. It hits all of our boxes, no pun intended. It’s feel-good. It’s sexy, just the right amount of political." Although the Bold Type’s editor-in-chief, Jacqueline (Melora Hardin, AKA Jan From The Office), agrees with Kat, she says the discussion is a moot point, since the photographer isn’t interested in giving Scarlet the rights to her art. Conversation over.