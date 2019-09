Male Senators Keep Interrupting Kamala Harris, But She's Using It To Her Benefit

Then on Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified before the Senate intel committee, and Harris was unrelenting in questioning what written policy gave Session the right to not answer queries about his conversations with President Trump. She cut off the attorney general when he dodged her question and repeated what she was asking him, which led him to claim she was going too fast and making him nervous. (Sessions' comment about being nervous was no doubt a reference to the "angry Black woman" stereotype , as he didn't claim anyone else's pointed questions made him jittery.)