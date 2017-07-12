The rest of "O Hell No" offers up relatable millennial stories that don’t involve GOOP-ready sex toys and loud porn. Sutton is offered a great job in advertising sales, but couldn’t care less about the "boring" topic, since she secretly wants to go into fashion. At this point, every millennial has faced a similar issue and come out on the other side of it. While a lot of us have probably said "Oh hell yes" to a job offering the kind of salary Sutton’s possible new gig boasts, she still says no. Those of us with real-life student loans and rent payments can’t be so cavalier, but it’s pure wish fulfillment to see Sutton turn down the job in favor of chasing her dreams and buying expensive Champagne. It’s equally empowering to see Kat question her sexuality so publicly and with the support of her friends. Neither Sutton nor Jane criticise the social pro’s relationship quagmire, and they genuinely feel bad for her when it’s revealed Adena already has a very loving girlfriend.