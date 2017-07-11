The TV gods are breathing new life into another beloved show, The L Word. A new season of the Showtime soap, which ended in 2009, is in development at the network, according to Entertainment Weekly.
Series co-creator Ilene Chaiken, along with original stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey, will all return to serve as executive producers of the show about lesbians in Los Angeles, a source told EW. The actresses will also appear on-screen, but there will be fresh blood, too, along with a new executive producer and showrunner "with ties to the lesbian community."
The L Word cast and creator just reunited for an EW feature in June— which can't exactly be mere coincidence, can it? — and everyone seemed to be onboard for a hypothetical sequel.
"There’s certainly a chance," Chaiken said at the time. "We talk about it all the time. When we went off the air in 2009, I think a lot of people thought, Okay, the baton is passed now, and there will be lots of shows that portray lesbian life. There’s really nothing. It feels like maybe it should come back."
If the reactions on Twitter mean anything, then Chaiken was absolutely right about that.
"The L Word sequel? God is real, I can feel her. I've never felt gayer," tweeted Brianna Pretty.
"The l word is coming back. Will and grace is coming back..... It's like 2005 all over again/ all my big homosexual dreams are coming true," said UghCulture.
"STOP THE PRESSES HOLD THE PHONE HOLY HOTDOGS IS THE L WORD REALLY COMING BACK?!!!!!??????" singer Mary Lambert wrote, all-caps excited. " Public campaign to write the theme song for the L Word reboot begins....now. Get ready for 300 unsolicited theme songs @Leisha_Hailey ok???"
She wasn't the only one volunteering her services. Author Roxane Gay piped up to say, "Dear @Showtime I will be a writer on this for you."
And comedian Marie Connor summed things up pretty nicely, writing, "The L Word is coming back just in time for Mike Pence's presidency!"
